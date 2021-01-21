You can now play Resident Evil Village’s ‘Maiden’ demo on PS5

If you’ve got a PlayStation 5, you probably know there’s not a lot to play right now — particularly if you’ve already finished the likes of Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls and Astro’s Playroom. But here’s something to (very briefly) tide you over: you can now download the Resident Evil Village “Maiden” demo ahead of the full game’s just-announced May 7th release date. It wasn’t available in the PS Store at first, but it’s been there for about an hour now.

In the PlayStation Store on my PS5, the game was featured front and center in the “What’s hot” section for me, and I was able to start the download with a couple button presses. But if you’re away from your PS5 and want to remotely download the demo so it’s ready to play later, there’s a few ways to go about that, too.

If you’re using a browser, here’s the link to Maiden’s listing on the PlayStation Store, where you should be able to add the game to your library.

If you’re using the PlayStation mobile app, tap the magnifying glass at the bottom of the screen and search for “maiden.” For me, Maiden was the fourth search result. Tap on that, and you should be able to start the download from there.

On the mobile app, you can also access the Maiden page from the Resident Evil Village listing by tapping the box above the preorder button and selecting Maiden from the list of editions for Village.

Maiden is a separate experience from Resident Evil Village where you play as a character known as “the maiden” instead of Village’s protagonist, Ethan Winters. If you want to learn more about the demo before downloading, check out this post on the PlayStation Blog.

Resident Evil Village will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC on May 7th. Capcom says a “multiplatform demo” for the game will be available this spring.