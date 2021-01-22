Cyberpunk 2077’s first big patch is out now, and it’s packed with bug fixes

Cyberpunk 2077’s first big update is available now, and it’s packed with bug fixes for the notoriously buggy game. In a tweet, developer CD Projekt Red also said that the update “lays the groundwork” for future patches.

Patch 1.1 is out on PC, consoles and Stadia!



In this update, which lays the groundwork for the upcoming patches, we focused on various stability improvements and bugfixes.



List of changes: https://t.co/NlSEKjsax7 pic.twitter.com/WjLcD0SaZk — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 22, 2021

The 1.1 patch arrives more than a month after Cyberpunk 2077’s rocky launch. The game has been plagued with bugs and issues, particularly on older consoles, though CD Projekt Red has released three hotfixes to try to shore up some of the problems. Sony yanked the game from the PlayStation Store and began offering full refunds on December 17th, but the game still hasn’t returned to the store.

CD Projekt Red has already announced another major patch would follow this one, and the studio described it as a “larger, more significant update” that will arrive “in the weeks after” patch 1.1. The studio is also aiming to release a free update to optimize the game for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the second half of 2021.