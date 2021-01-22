Apple reportedly planning new MacBook Air design with MagSafe charging

Apple is reportedly working on a new design for its MacBook Air that will include the return of MagSafe charging. Bloomberg News reports that the updated MacBook Air may appear later this year or in 2022, and is designed to be thinner and lighter than the existing model.

Apple may make the MacBook Air smaller thanks to reduced bezels on the 13-inch screen, and will reportedly include two USB 4 ports on the laptop. Apple is also likely to include the next generation of its ARM-based processors inside this new MacBook Air, after introducing the M1 on the existing MacBook Air in November.

Apple’s magnetic charging system, MagSafe, is also supposed to return with this MacBook Air redesign. Bloomberg News previously reported that the updated MagSafe for the MacBook Pro will be similar to the old pill-shaped design.

Bloomberg News also notes that Apple did consider a larger 15-inch version of the MacBook Air, but has scrapped those plans. This new MacBook Air design is reportedly a “higher-end version” of the existing laptop, and Apple is expected to continue selling the M1 version.

Rumors of a new MacBook Air design come just a week after TF International Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo revealed Apple is also planning a major MacBook Pro redesign with squared-off sides like the iPad Pro. Apple is also rumored to be bringing back its MagSafe magnetic charging connector to the MacBook Pro.