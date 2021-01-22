Vergecast: Galaxy S21 Ultra review and Paramount Plus launch announced

This week on The Verge’s flagship podcast The Vergecast, The Verge’s own Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Julia Alexander, and Chaim Gartenberg run through the news, reviews, and rumors in the world of tech this week.
Dieter published his review of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra on Thursday, so The Vergecast discusses the updates and fixes in this iteration of the flagship phone. Has Samsung redeemed itself from the S20 Ultra?
Second half of the show, there were a bunch of Apple rumors this week — reports of the company planning a Mac redesign, a foldable phone, and a VR headset — so the crew theorizes what these products could look like, what their function could be, and when these would actually be available.
The show wraps up with some updates to the streaming wars: ViacomCBS’s new rebranded streaming service Paramount Plus now has a launch date for March 4th. Julia Alexander details what shows and movies we’ll see on the service and how well it could handle in an already competitive market.
Listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.
Stories discussed in episode:
- Amazon offers to help Biden administration with vaccinations
- CES showed off the COVID-19 mask gimmick arms race
- Joe Biden halts US withdrawal from World Health Organization
- Biden appoints Jessica Rosenworcel as acting FCC chair
- FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel on staying connected during a pandemic
- The US will rejoin the Paris climate agreement, but that was the easy part
- Joe Biden cancels Keystone XL permit
- President Biden to use Defense Production Act for masks, vaccines
- WhiteHouse.gov now has dark mode
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: The Real Deal
- Apple’s VR and AR headsets detailed in new report
- Apple is reportedly prototyping foldable iPhone screens
- Apple reportedly planning big iMac redesign and half-sized Mac Pro
- 2021 MacBook Pro will ditch the Touch Bar and bring back MagSafe, say reports
- Netflix had a record year in 2020, thanks in part to the pandemic
- Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS’s new rebranded version of CBS All Access, launches on March 4th
- A visit from the Zune squad
