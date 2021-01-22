Vergecast: Galaxy S21 Ultra review and Paramount Plus launch announced

This week on The Verge’s flagship podcast The Vergecast, The Verge’s own Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Julia Alexander, and Chaim Gartenberg run through the news, reviews, and rumors in the world of tech this week.

Dieter published his review of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra on Thursday, so The Vergecast discusses the updates and fixes in this iteration of the flagship phone. Has Samsung redeemed itself from the S20 Ultra?

Second half of the show, there were a bunch of Apple rumors this week — reports of the company planning a Mac redesign, a foldable phone, and a VR headset — so the crew theorizes what these products could look like, what their function could be, and when these would actually be available.

The show wraps up with some updates to the streaming wars: ViacomCBS’s new rebranded streaming service Paramount Plus now has a launch date for March 4th. Julia Alexander details what shows and movies we’ll see on the service and how well it could handle in an already competitive market.

Listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.

Stories discussed in episode: