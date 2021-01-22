Away CEO Stuart Haselden is stepping down

Away CEO Stuart Haselden will step down in February, according to a company press release. The luggage brand’s president and co-founder, Jen Rubio, will take over as interim chief executive until Away finds a permanent replacement. The news was first reported by Axios.

Haselden, a former Lululemon executive, joined the company in the wake of a Verge investigation, which found that former employees were critical of then-CEO Steph Korey’s management style. Korey stepped down shortly after this investigation, then retook her post and threatened to sue The Verge for defamation. Haselden and Korey served as co-CEOs until Korey resigned again in October.

Haselden told employees that he is leaving to pursue another opportunity, Axios reports. A source close to the story tells The Verge the decision had to do with family considerations. The move comes on the heels of a difficult time for the company, as it faced a decline in travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With Stuart’s leadership, Away has successfully navigated through the most unprecedented challenges facing the travel and retail industries,” Rubio said in the press release. “The company’s pivots during the pandemic resulted in strong performance over the last several months, with momentum continuing to grow. We are grateful for the steady leadership and experience that Stuart brought to the company. His ongoing guidance will be an asset to the Board of Directors as the travel and retail industries rebound.”