The Xbox Series X is available at Target

Microsoft’s flagship Xbox Series X is one of the most powerful gaming consoles available right now. If you are having difficulty finding it, Target has restocked the Xbox Series X today, so you may want to check it out while supplies last. Given the challenge it has been to secure a unit, inventory will likely not last long.

Although no walk-in purchases are available, you will have the option to either have it shipped to your home or request an in-store pickup.

Like every major hardware launch, the demand for the Xbox Series X and its competitor, the PlayStation 5, is through the roof, and the usual problems of supply and demand are exacerbated by the fact that both next-gen consoles launched during a pandemic. Many retailers have sold the console exclusively online. The biggest struggle has been trying to guess when and where the next PS5 or Xbox Series X / S restock will happen, and there is no clear indication of when they will resume in-store walk-in purchases.