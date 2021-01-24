New trailers: Godzilla vs. Kong, The World to Come, Son of the South and more

I finally finished Ted Lasso last night and I get why everyone loved it so much. I was totally prepared to not like the earnest, goofy Ted but Jason Sudeikis won me over. I won’t spoil in case you haven’t seen it, but Ted Lasso has plenty of plot developments you expect will turn out a certain way —because we’ve been conditioned to have plots drawn out as long as possible and with as much unnecessary drama as possible— but then the characters behave like actual people! They’re smart and funny and nuanced and I can’t wait to see them again in Season 2.

But look what just dropped this morning: The Godzilla vs. Kong trailer! Let’s gooooo

Godzilla vs. Kong

The trailer for the long-awaited flick about the showdown between Kong and Godzilla— whose release was pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic— is finally here and it looks very awesome, with lots of roaring, punching, and stuff exploding. What more could we ask for? Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry star in Godzilla vs. Kong, which hits theaters and HBO Max on March 26th.

Dear Comrades!

Sorry if I gave you whiplash switching genres here! This movie tells the story of the 1962 Novocherkaask massacre, where Soviet troops fired on a crowd of unarmed protesters striking over working conditions and food prices (the incident was referenced in Solzhenitsyn’s The Gulag Archipelago) Dear Comrades! is told through the eyes of Lyuda (played by Julia Vysotskaya), a former Communist party stalwart whose daughter goes missing after the attack.

Boogie

This film tells the story of a Chinese-American basketball player with aspirations of playing in the NBA, whose parents want him to follow the more traditional path to college. Written and directed by Eddie Huang, Boogie stars Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Mike Moh, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alexa Mareka, Perry Yung, and Pop Smoke. It hits theaters March 5th.

Son of the South

Based on Bob Zellner‘s autobiography The Wrong Side of Murder Creek, this Spike Lee-produced movie tells the story of the son and grandson of Ku Klux Klan members who joins the civil rights movement during the 1960s. Lucas Till, Lucy Hale, Julia Ormond, and Cedric the Entertainer star in Son of the South, which hits theaters in February.

The World to Come

I thought I recognized Vanessa Kirby (Princess Margaret in seasons 1 and 2 of The Crown) in this trailer (I did!). It’s a romance between two women set in the US in the 1800s. Kirby plays new neighbor Tallie, who connects with farmer’s wife Abigail (Katherine Waterston) as the pair battle loneliness and isolation (and awful husbands). Casey Affleck and Christopher Abbott also star in The World to Come, which is due in theaters February 12th.