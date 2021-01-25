Rejoice! Amazon’s new app icon isn’t just a logo in a white box

It looks like Amazon is rolling a new app icon on iOS, and unlike countless other recent app redesigns, it isn’t just a logo dropped inside a white background! Rejoice! The new icon cleverly takes cues from perhaps Amazon’s most recognizable “product” — its shipping boxes and their bright blue tape.

Here it is — in the app’s listing on Apple’s UK App Store. (There are a few other reports of others seeing the icon on their devices as well.)

Whoever worked on this new app design, which will be instantly recognizable on your home screen, deserves a raise.

Correction: We’ve updated the headline to clarify that the new design is an icon, not a logo.