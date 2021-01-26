Samsung Galaxy Watch 3’s EKG feature is coming to 31 new countries

Samsung is expanding its Health Monitor app to 31 new countries, including 28 European countries, and people in those countries will be able to use the app with a Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch to take electrocardiogram (EKG) and blood pressure readings.

Samsung says the app was granted a CE marking in December, which means that it complies with applicable regulations in Europe and can be offered in the European Economic Area.

Here is the full list of countries in Europe that will soon be able to get the app: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. It will also be available in Chile, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates soon.

To be able to take an EKG or blood pressure measurement, you’ll need to have the Samsung Health Monitor app installed on your Galaxy smartphone and on a Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Active 2. Samsung says the app update that enables the features will begin rolling out on February 4th, though the company notes that availability “may vary by market and carrier.”

Apple introduced the ability to take an EKG with the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018, though Apple Watches still can’t natively track blood pressure.