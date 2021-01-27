Fujifilm’s GFX 100S is a 102-megapixel medium format camera for $5,999

Fujifilm has announced a new medium format camera, the GFX 100S. This new model is essentially a smaller, more accessible version of the GFX 100, which was released in 2019 for $9,999.95.

Like the GFX 100, the 100S has a 102-megapixel 43.8 x 32.9mm medium format sensor with 100-percent phase-detection AF coverage. It’s a full 500g lighter, however, and has a few features missing or tweaked: the EVF is no longer interchangeable, for example, and there’s no option for a vertical battery grip.

The in-body OIS system is smaller and lighter, but Fujifilm actually says it should slightly outperform the GFX 100’s with up to six stops of stabilization for most lenses. This is all thanks to an upgraded gyro sensor and improved algorithms, according to the company.

Overall, the GFX 100S’ body is 30 percent smaller than the GFX 100’s. The controls now feature a traditional DSLR-style PASM dial, as well as the virtual dials that can be displayed on the 1.8-inch monochrome display on the top plate. The camera has USB-C and Micro HDMI ports, two UHS-II SD card slots, a 2.5mm remote release, and two 3.5mm sockets for microphones and headphones.

The GFX 100S will be available in March for $5,999.95. Fujifilm is also releasing a new medium format lens that month, an 80mm f/1.7 that should do a little to address concerns over the lack of fast options for the GFX system. It’ll sell for $2,299.95.