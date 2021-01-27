Netflix is getting Tomb Raider and Skull Island anime series

Netflix is working on yet another video game adaptation with a new Tomb Raider anime in the works. We don’t know much about the series just yet, but it will take place after the events of the recent trilogy reboot. (That series wrapped up with 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider.)

And there’s more anime on the way as well, with a series based on Skull Island, and set in the same universe as Legendary’s recent Godzilla and King Kong movies. The latest, Godzilla vs. Kong, is set to debut very soon. The tagline for the anime is: “A shipwrecked crew, an island of monsters, and one king to rule them all.” Both the Tomb Raider and Skull Island series are being produced by Legendary.

The announcements continue two trends for Netflix: a focus on anime and video game adaptations. The streaming service saw huge success with The Witcher (which is based on the books, but a franchise that grew in part due to video games) and will soon be expanding that with both live-action and anime spinoffs. Meanwhile, Netflix already has a Castlevania anime series, and adaptations of both Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed are also in the works.

There’s no word yet on when either series is expected to debut on the streaming service.