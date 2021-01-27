You can get Control and its next-gen upgrade for free on PS Plus next month

Control: Ultimate Edition, which bundles the original game with all of its post-launch content, will be downloadable for free for PS Plus subscribers starting February 2nd. This free version of Control arrives alongside the game’s next-gen update, which also hits digital storefronts on February 2nd.

The next-gen upgrade will include a 60fps performance mode and a 30fps performance mode with ray tracing. You can get a preview of what both of those modes should look like in this trailer from Remedy, which was recorded on a PlayStation 5.

There’s something you should know about the next-gen version of the game, though: only people who have Control: Ultimate Edition, which was released on the PlayStation 4 (and PC and Xbox One) last year, can get the next-gen upgrade for free. Publisher 505 Games isn’t offering a free next-gen upgrade to people who own the original version of Control and has stuck to that decision despite some criticism.

All that means this free offer on PS Plus is even more of a good deal than it would normally be. If you only have the non-Ultimate Edition of Control and you’re a PS Plus subscriber, you’ll soon have a way to check out the next-gen improvements to the game at no additional cost.

The other free games in February’s PS Plus lineup are Destruction AllStars and Concrete Genie. Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie will be available to download from February 2nd until March 1st. You’ll have a bit longer to grab Destruction AllStars, which was originally set to launch with the PS5 on November 12th — it will be available from February 2nd until April 5th.