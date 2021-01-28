Vivaldi is releasing version 3.6 of the Vivaldi browser with a great and terrible power today: you can now create two-level tab stacks, so that grouped tabs can become pseudo-workspaces for whatever you get up to in your browser. Vivaldi first introduced the feature as an experiment in December 2020, but now you can officially indulge in two levels of too many tabs.

Creating two-level stacked tabs is as easy as holding down the Command or Windows key, selecting whatever tabs you want to be in the stack, and then right-clicking and selecting “New Tab stack” from the drop down menu. You can also achieve the same effect by dragging and holding one tab over another. Clicking on the newly formed tab stack (signified with a white outline) reveals the second row of tabs nestled inside. Tab stacks can be renamed and closed all at once from the right-click drop down menu as well.

With the two-level tab stack, each grouping can function as a visually distinct workspace for however many browser-based projects you might have going at once. It could be a way to silo distracting tabs in your window while keeping your tabs neat and preventing you from losing a page when you really need it. Or, could just be another way to hoard even more tabs.

Vivaldi also lets you put tabs on the sides and the bottom of the browser window, and the new two-level tab feature works in those orientations, too.

Vivaldi’s Chromium-based browser has been angled towards power users since its inception. It’s highly customizable, full of features, and seemingly pretty great when it comes to privacy. The browser even launched with tab grouping in 2016, something Google Chrome didn’t start rolling out until 2020. And if you like tree-style tabs, which can “branch” off of and nest inside other tabs, Vivaldi has those, too.

For more information on all of Vivaldi’s tab-focused features you can head here. If you’d like to try Vivaldi for yourself, you can download the browser from Vivaldi’s site.