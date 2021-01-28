Google gives recent Pixel device owners more control over Night Sight

Thanks to its latest update, the Google Camera app now lets you permanently turn off its Auto Night Sight feature on devices that automatically enable the low-light photography mode, 9to5Google reports. The feature is available with version 8.1.200 of the app, which started rolling out on Monday. Additionally, the update lets you disable the mode from the app’s flash settings.

When Google released the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 last year, it tweaked their camera apps to enable Night Sight mode automatically in low-light conditions. But using the feature means photos take longer to capture, so there’ll inevitably be occasions when you don’t want it to automatically come on. Annoyingly, as 9to5Google notes, the toggle to turn this feature off (on the bottom right of the Camera app) would previously reset whenever the app closed. As of this latest update, Auto Night Sight now remains disabled when you close the app.

As well as letting users permanently turn off Auto Night Sight, the latest version of the app also adds a Night Sight toggle into the app’s flash settings. The update doesn’t appear to be available for older Pixel phones, which prompt users to manually turn on Night Sight in low-light conditions rather than enabling it automatically.