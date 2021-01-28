Cyberpunk 2077 gets new patch to fix old patch that introduced a game-breaking bug

Cyberpunk 2077’s big new 1.1 patch introduced a game-breaking bug earlier this week, and now Developer CD Projekt Red is fixing it. A new 1.11 hotfix is available across PC, Stadia, and Xbox / PlayStation consoles today. While it also restores item randomization to a previous state, the primary purpose is to fix the game-breaking part of the “Down on the Street” quest.

The quest includes a holocall that’s supposed to trigger progress through the main part of Cyberpunk 2077’s storyline, but some players found the call was silent and blocked progress of the game. CD Projekt Red published a workaround after a few hours, and has now followed up with a hotfix after the problem was spotted earlier this week.

Hotfix 1.11 is available on PC, consoles and Stadia!



This update restores item randomization and fixes a bug which affected some users’ holocall with Takemura in Down on the Street quest.



Details: https://t.co/SsVYRGfdha pic.twitter.com/TAQmRilNxq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 28, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 has been plagued by bugs since its release on December 10th, and this marks the fourth hotfix release to quickly fix problems. Most of the bugs and issues haven’t been game-breaking like this one, and it’s encouraging to see CD Projekt Red fix the problem after just a few days.

CD Projekt Red is also planning another major 1.2 patch that is supposed to be a “larger, more significant update” that will arrive in the coming weeks.