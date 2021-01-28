 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new patch to fix old patch that introduced a game-breaking bug

This new 1.11 hotfix comes just days after a big Cyberpunk 2077 bug was discovered

Cyberpunk game discs for PlayStation and XBox consoles. The... Photo by Alexander Sayganov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Cyberpunk 2077’s big new 1.1 patch introduced a game-breaking bug earlier this week, and now Developer CD Projekt Red is fixing it. A new 1.11 hotfix is available across PC, Stadia, and Xbox / PlayStation consoles today. While it also restores item randomization to a previous state, the primary purpose is to fix the game-breaking part of the “Down on the Street” quest.

The quest includes a holocall that’s supposed to trigger progress through the main part of Cyberpunk 2077’s storyline, but some players found the call was silent and blocked progress of the game. CD Projekt Red published a workaround after a few hours, and has now followed up with a hotfix after the problem was spotted earlier this week.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been plagued by bugs since its release on December 10th, and this marks the fourth hotfix release to quickly fix problems. Most of the bugs and issues haven’t been game-breaking like this one, and it’s encouraging to see CD Projekt Red fix the problem after just a few days.

CD Projekt Red is also planning another major 1.2 patch that is supposed to be a “larger, more significant update” that will arrive in the coming weeks.

