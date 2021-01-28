E-Trade won’t let you buy GameStop and AMC stock either, reports now say

Financial services company E-Trade has restricted purchases of GameStop and AMC stock, a source tells Bloomberg. The two stocks have become popular on forums like the r/WallStreetBets subreddit and seen their prices skyrocket to unprecedented highs over the past week. (GameStop hit $483 earlier on Thursday and briefly went above that during the day. Last Thursday, the stock closed at $43.)

We’ve seen users on Twitter report that they have been unable to buy the stocks as well.

eTrade is also prohibiting buying Gamestop. — Thomas Wicklund (@tgwicklund) January 28, 2021

Welp, ETrade wouldn't let me buy AMC stock online. — Aramadon (@Arammadon) January 28, 2021

Bloomberg writes that an E-Trade representative declined to comment, and the company didn’t immediately respond to a request from The Verge.

E-Trade follows other stock-trading platforms in placing restrictions on the stocks. Robinhood added new limits to its app to restrict buying or trading GameStop, AMC, and other stocks that are popular on r/WallStreetBets on Thursday morning. Angry Robinhood users are now calling for a class action lawsuit as a result and have even made a subreddit focused on creating that lawsuit. Robinhood competitors Public and WeBull also restricted some transactions for a period of time on Thursday before lifting the restrictions.