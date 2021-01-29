The Verge had extensive coverage this week of how the subreddit r/WallStreetBets sent GameStop’s stock skyrocketing, and the chaos that ensued thereafter.
For this week’s episode of The Vergecast, The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Elizabeth Lopatto attempt to chronicle that chaos into a timeline of events, while also explaining the interweaving machinations of stock trading, short selling, and internet culture.
Listen here or on your preferred podcast player to hear the full discussion.
Verge stories featured in this episode:
- A year into coronavirus, we’re still counting the dead
- Slow certification process keeps some pharmacists from giving COVID-19 vaccines
- Go read this report about the tech systems behind the US’s vaccine distribution
- Testing sidelined as health departments focus on vaccination
- How r/WallStreetBets gamed the stock of GameStop
- Reddit’s GameStop traders turn their attention to AMC stock
- Memes have broken the brokerages
- Robinhood blocks purchase of GameStop, AMC, and BlackBerry stock
- Discord has turned into a virtual trade floor with memes, stocks, and chaos
- r/WallStreetBets went private — and now it’s back with a message
- After buy ban, GameStop hypebeasts are looking for a Robinhood alternative
- Robinhood denies claims that it sold GameStop shares out from under its traders
- Robinhood will allow ‘limited buys’ of stocks like GameStop starting Friday
- Samsung Galaxy S21 review
- Sony’s creator-focused Xperia Pro arrives in the US priced at $2,499
- Tesla unveils redesigned Model S with new interior and 520-mile range option
- OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s next company is literally called Nothing