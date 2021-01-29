The ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League is coming to HBO Max on March 18th

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (aka “The Snyder Cut”) will hit HBO Max on March 18th, the director announced on Twitter today.

The original theatrical release of Justice League debuted in November 2017 and, ahead of its release, endured a difficult production. Most notably, director Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the film during post-production after Snyder stepped away from the project for personal reasons. After Justice League was released, fans criticized Whedon’s contributions to the film, which included a lighter tone. Fans started an internet campaign for Warner Bros. to “Release the Snyder Cut” in the years since.

Warner Bros. previously announced in May that the long-rumored extended cut was getting an official release but as an exclusive on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, HBO Max. With a firm release date for Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally set, the film is launching at a competitive time for superhero media as it will release one day before the debut of Marvel Studios’ newest miniseries, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will stream exclusively on Disney Plus.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League isn’t the only new film arriving on HBO Max this year. In December, Warner Bros. announced that every single one of its films in 2021 would release simultaneously on HBO Max the same day they premiered in movie theaters. AT&T now credits the decision for helping boost HBO Max subscriber numbers in its latest earnings report.