Netflix testing a timer feature on Android devices that stops streaming after set period

Netflix is launching a global test today on Android devices that will allow subscribers to set a timer for their viewing period.

The new feature lets people choose between four timer settings: 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or end of whatever people are watching. After the selected time limit comes to an end, the Netflix app will stop. This should, in theory, help conserve battery life on Android devices while also ensuring that episodes don’t continue to auto-play. (Fall asleep to Bridgerton without worrying about where you left off!)

Although the test is limited to select users globally with Android devices right now, Netflix will explore bringing it to other devices, including TV sets and desktops, depending on how widely the product is adapted and if subscribers seem to like it, according to the company.

To use the feature, follow the below directions:

Choose and play your favorite TV show or movie on your mobile device. In the upper right corner, subscribers will see a clock icon that is labeled Timer. Tap on Timer. Select 15, 30, 45 minutes, or “Finish Show.”

As of right now, the feature is only available on adult profiles. Although it seems like a perfect feature for kids, especially where screen time is concerned, it’s not available right now. The company could potentially make a version of the feature more applicable for account profiles designed for children in the future. That is dependent on how well the test is received. Instead of simply tapping a clock icon and setting the timer, the feature for kids may need to be a little more difficult to access because kids tend to tap on screens.

I personally like to think of it as a sleep tool. If you’re someone like me, who falls asleep watching Netflix or Disney Plus or whatever it may be on their phone, having it turn off when an episode ends is a pretty good feature.

Update Friday January 29th, 12:24pm ET: Updated with additional information from Netflix about which Android users can access the feature.