Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway will help Apple re-create the WeWork disaster for TV

Apple’s television adaptation of the podcast adaptation of the real-life soap opera that was WeWork now has some major talent attached. Jared Leto, the soon-to-be leading vampire of Morbius, and Anne Hathaway, are joining the Apple TV Plus series WeCrashed as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

WeCrashed takes its name from the Wondery podcast it’s based on, detailing the meteoric rise and fall of the real estate company that billed itself as a technology company. Many of WeWork’s problems (and, presumably, the plot of the show) were centered on the Neumanns. Adam Neumann was described as a risk factor in the S-1 documents released before the company’s IPO, and a profile of the Neumanns in The Wall Street Journal didn’t do much to dissuade anyone that they weren’t completely out of touch. For example, Rebekah Neumann reportedly fired multiple people because she “didn’t like their energy,” and Adam Neumann apparently had plans to become “president of the world.”

In many ways, Hathaway and Leto could be perfect for the roles. Each actor has played eccentric one-percenters in the past. Leto took a more sinister turn as a wealthy replicant designer in Blade Runner 2049, and Hathaway had a lot of fun in Ocean’s 8 as a film star at the center of a diamond heist.

There’s no set release date for WeCrashed, but there are plenty of other in-development projects mining tech industry drama. If a gangly take on WeWork seems more your speed, Succession’s Nicholas Braun is playing Adam Neumann in another version of the story. And if you prefer your scandals to be blood-oriented, Kate McKinnon is lined up to play Elizabeth Holmes in a retelling of Theranos’ elaborate fraud.