Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S21 event for January 14th

Samsung will officially be announcing its latest lineup of Galaxy flagship phones — rumored to be the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra — on January 14th, the company confirmed through invitations to a new Galaxy Unpacked event. The tagline: “Welcome to the Everyday Epic.” The event will kick off at 7AM PT / 10AM ET.

The company is widely expected to announce three new smartphones at the event, successors to last year’s Galaxy S20 lineup: a pair of matching S21 and S21 Plus phones (that are expected to be largely similar, except for size), and a more premium S21 Ultra model that will offer even better specs and cameras, similar to its 2020 counterpart, in addition to a curved display and support for Samsung’s S-Pen stylus.

There’s not a lot to glean from the event teaser video you can watch at the top of this post, which appears to simply be the Galaxy S21’s camera module floating inside a translucent cube. But practically every detail of these new phones already seems to have leaked, including sharper animated GIFs of what those modules should look like:

Samsung also appears to have a new Tile competitor on the way for tracking lost items, and a set of Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. We wouldn’t be surprised if one or both appeared alongside the new phone lineup.