New trailers: Land, The Human Voice, and Pretend It’s a City

The best thing I have watched in 2021 so far is the Ratatouille TikTok musical, it’s charming and the performances —by some big Broadway stars— are excellent. If you haven’t purchased your ticket yet (prices are on a pay-what-you-can scale), there’s still time; it will stream until January 4th. Ticket proceeds benefit the Actors Fund, a worthy cause. Be warned that the songs will definitely get stuck in your head, just like any good musical number does.

In other news I just started Bridgerton... will report back. Saucy so far.

It’s kind of slim pickins this week for new trailers, but I found a couple of interesting ones that all happen to feature strong female protagonists, a fine tone to set for 2021.

Pretend It’s a City

It’s no secret that Fran Lebowitz has thoughts about many things, including her native New York City. Martin Scorsese directed this documentary featuring the legendary essayist doing what she does best: opining. She talks about tourists, Times Square, real estate, and notes that “it would take one subway ride for the Dalai Lama to turn into a lunatic, crazy person.” Pretend It’s a City debuts on Netflix January 8th.

The Human Voice

Director Pedro Almodovar makes his English-language debut with The Human Voice, a 30-minute short film based on the Jean Cocteau one-act play of the same name. Tilda Swinton stars as a woman waiting for her ex to return to pick up his luggage (metaphor alert) but he never shows. I’m pretty much down for anything with Tilda in it. The Human Voice is due for release later this year.

Land

Robin Wright directed and stars in this movie about a woman who ventures into the wilderness of the Rocky Mountains to get away from a tragedy— the trailer suggests it has to do with the loss of a child. She underestimates how brutal and difficult it will be to survive on her own and is rescued by a local hunter played by Demian Bichir. Land is slated to be released in theaters February 12th (though it seems likely with everything going on that may get pushed back).