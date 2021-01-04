OnePlus 9 Pro rumored to offer faster 45W wireless charging

The OnePlus 9 Pro is rumored to feature faster 45W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging for filling up accessories like wireless headphones, according to a post from Max Jambor at Voice.

The OnePlus 8 Pro was the first OnePlus device to feature wireless charging, but it was capped at 30W. A bump up to 45W would be a notable increase and could allow for even faster charging speeds than the 8 Pro’s 50 percent charge in 30 minutes. Faster wireless charging might also indicate that the OnePlus 9 Pro could feature the 65W wired charging of the OnePlus 8T, according to 9to5Google. However OnePlus decides to improve charging, it could potentially be useful if other flagship features like an improved display and 5G support drain the battery faster than before.

Reverse wireless charging on the OnePlus 9 Pro would be a first for OnePlus. Over the last few years, several flagship Android phones have adopted the feature, from the Pixel 5’s Battery Share to Wireless PowerShare on the Galaxy S20 line. Like these phones, reverse wireless charging will likely be slower than what you could get from a wired connection, but it’s still a handy feature for OnePlus to include.

The rest of the OnePlus Pro 9 remains a mystery, but images and specs for a prototype of the OnePlus 9 have leaked, giving us a pretty good indication of the main features of the new line. A few notable ones include a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 888 processor, and a 4,500mAh battery. Look out for more leaks and rumors as we get closer to the expected spring launch of OnePlus’ newest phones.