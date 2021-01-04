Fortnite developer Epic Games just bought a North Carolina mall for its new headquarters

Fortnite developer Epic Games is moving its Cary, North Carolina headquarters across town to a large shopping mall, the company announced. It’s planning to convert the 87-acre Cary Towne Center into its new home base by 2024.

Once development is complete, Epic says the site will include recreational and office space, “customized from the ground up to accommodate its long-term growth.”

The company says it plans to begin development on the new HQ site this year. Epic purchased the property from Turnbridge Equities and Denali Properties, which bought it in January 2019 as part of a distressed sale after the mall lost three of its anchor tenants, according to the Triangle Business Journal. Turnbridge and Denali planned to turn the site into a mixed-use development named Carolina Yards.

Epic’s plans for developing the property include demolishing some of the existing structures on the site, a spokesperson said in an email to The Verge, but the company didn’t offer any further specifics. saying plans are still in the early stages. Until the new headquarters is ready, Epic will continue to operate out of its current offices at Crossroads Boulevard in Cary, about three miles away.

Epic raised $1.78 billion in a funding round last summer and has a valuation of around $17.3 billion. And even though the company is still embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with Apple over fees in the App Store, Epic’s Fortnite remained hugely popular in 2020, with more than 350 million registered players as of May.