Microsoft commits to fix Xbox Series X controller disconnects in a future update

The Xbox Series X feels like a huge PC-like upgrade for your Xbox games, but a fraction of buyers have been experiencing an unusual downgrade as well — the new Xbox Series X gamepad doesn’t seem to stay connected to the console in some games and some situations, according to a 40-page thread in Microsoft’s help forum.

The good news: Microsoft knows about the issue, and a fix is on the way. “We are aware some players may be experiencing disconnects with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution to be included in a future update,” a company spokesperson tells The Verge.

Again, it’s not clear how widespread this issue truly is — though nearly 1,700 co-signers on a 40-page forum post is enough to show it’s definitely a concern, that’s a tiny fraction of the million-plus units these consoles were estimated to have sold at launch. And some of those reporting the issue say it only happens in certain games, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as you’ll see if you read through the forum or Reddit threads.

Even a couple of the video clips we’ve seen of the issue don’t seem to necessarily be showing off the same problem: one of these is a controller that doesn’t seem to be syncing to the console at all, while the other is paired but not successfully sending inputs.

My kingdom for a Xbox controller that doesn’t disconnect at random. pic.twitter.com/NBfubjWnC5 — Milton Allemand (@mjallemand) December 31, 2020

Either way, it sounds like Microsoft will sort it out. And if you’re experiencing controller disconnects on a Windows PC over Bluetooth (rather than an Xbox console), there may already be a fix for that. There’s a Windows Update you can download.

Here’s the company’s full statement: