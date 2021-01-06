Google confirms plans for new Nest Cam lineup this year

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is no longer available to buy, Google has confirmed to 9to5Google, after the site noticed that the camera was out of stock in most countries around the world. The company says, however, that “Nest will keep investing in new innovations” including a “new lineup of security cameras for 2021.”

For now, Google still sells the $129 Nest Cam Indoor, the $299 Next Cam IQ Indoor, and the $199 Nest Cam Outdoor. The IQ models have upgraded video quality and AI-based features like face and pet recognition. Google says it will continue to support its existing Nest cameras with new features and security updates. None of the current hardware is newer than 2017, though, so an upgrade is probably overdue.

Google didn’t provide any details on what the new Nest Cam lineup will actually include, nor when it will arrive, but it’s not necessarily surprising to see the company get ahead of the announcement. The Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 were revealed months ahead of their actual shipping date, while Google tweeted out an early picture of the Pixel 4 the year before in an attempt to pre-empt inevitable leaks.

Google also appears to be working on a new Nest Hub with Soli radar gesture support, as indicated by a recent FCC filing.