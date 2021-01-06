LG’s newest cordless vac automatically empties itself

LG’s new vacuum cleaner, the ridiculously named LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor Plus, should be a little easier to empty than most cordless vacuums. Its charging station is equipped with a “fully-automated dust removal system,” which sucks the contents of the vac’s dustbin into a dust bag as the device charges.

We’ve seen similar auto-emptying features in robot vacuum cleaners like the iRobot Roomba i7 Plus before, but LG’s solution is more unique in the world of cordless stick vacuums. Samsung sells a Clean Station to work with its upright vacuum cleaner, but using it involves first detaching the vacuum’s dustbin, rather than it happening automatically during charging.

Honey, did you charge the LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor Plus?

As someone who frequently has to reach up into the dustbin of his Dyson V10 vacuum to get all the crud out, I can see the appeal of automating the process. But for bigger jobs, like vacuuming a whole house or apartment, you’re probably going to have to empty the LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor Plus mid-clean rather than waiting to automatically empty it when it charges. Hopefully the charging station’s dust bags are big enough (and cheap enough) that it doesn’t need to be emptied too often.

As well as emptying its dustbin, LG says the touchscreen-equipped charging stand can also house the vacuum’s six accessories and nozzles, like existing stick vacuum chargers from Dyson and Xiaomi. LG’s attachments include a 2-in-1 combination tool, a crevice tool, a pet nozzle, a power carpet nozzle, and a power mop. Included with the vacuum are two battery packs and removable washable filters.

LG’s press release doesn’t say how much all of this is going to cost or when it’ll be available. However, it promises the LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor Plus will be on display at its virtual booth at this year’s virtual CES, so stay virtually tuned.