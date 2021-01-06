Microsoft Edge history and tab sync features finally start rolling out

Microsoft is finally starting to roll out history and tab sync for its Edge browser. After nearly a year since its initial release, some Microsoft Edge users now see the full web history and tab sync features available in their browsers. The roll out is gradual, but you can check to see if it’s available in your country by navigating to settings > profiles > sync and enabling “history” and “open tabs” in the options.

Not every country has access to the additional sync features just yet, but we understand the UK is one of the first markets that will see history and tab sync initially. These new features will let Edge users sync all web pages they’ve visited to additional Windows 10 or macOS devices, or even to the mobile versions of Edge for iOS and Android.

You will need to head into the settings section on all devices you use Edge with to manually enable the history and open tabs features, though. This includes the mobile versions, where you’ll have to toggle open tabs and history, too.

Microsoft initially launched Edge on January 15th, 2020 without many important sync options enabled. Extensions sync arrived in May, and Microsoft originally promised history and tab sync would start rolling out in the summer. The web history and tab sync eventually started rolling out to beta and dev channels of the browser in late November, and are now appearing in the stable channel.

Microsoft continues to improve Edge on a regular basis, recently adding a really useful screenshot tool and a price comparisons feature. Edge will also soon be updated with vertical tabs and new password breach notifications.