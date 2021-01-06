Get two years of PlayStation Plus for only $58 today

If you were gifted a PS5 over the holidays or still own a PS4 and need to renew your PlayStation Plus membership, you can snag two one-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions at Eneba for $58 when you enter the discount code 2021PLUS at checkout (while supplies last). Usually, one year of PlayStation Plus would set you back $60, so getting two one-year subscriptions for less than the normal retail price is a real bargain, and this promotion will likely sell out quickly.
Ideally, this is great for a PS4 or PS5 user looking to stack up on PlayStation Plus subscriptions for the next two years, or if you want to gift one PlayStation Plus membership to a friend and keep the other one for yourself. If you don’t need more than one PlayStation Plus membership, Eneba has another promotion allowing you to buy one year for just $30 with code JANDEALS. Otherwise, it’s $31 without the code.
When testing out the deal, I found that the 2021PLUS discount code will only work if you have two PlayStation Plus one-year subscriptions in your cart. The codes are also region-locked, so you will need a US PlayStation Network account to redeem the membership.
PlayStation Plus is a paid online subscription service that comes with a ton of perks for members, including occasional discounts during PlayStation Store sales and free games that usually switch up on a monthly cadence, among other things. A PlayStation Plus subscription is compatible with both the PS4 and PS5.
Additionally, PS5 owners receive an additional incentive for having an active PlayStation Plus subscription: access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a digital library of “generation-defining” first- and third-party games that were released on the PS4, such as Bloodborne, God of War, and Ratchet and Clank.