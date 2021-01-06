Get two years of PlayStation Plus for only $58 today

If you were gifted a PS5 over the holidays or still own a PS4 and need to renew your PlayStation Plus membership, you can snag two one-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions at Eneba for $58 when you enter the discount code 2021PLUS at checkout (while supplies last). Usually, one year of PlayStation Plus would set you back $60, so getting two one-year subscriptions for less than the normal retail price is a real bargain, and this promotion will likely sell out quickly.

Ideally, this is great for a PS4 or PS5 user looking to stack up on PlayStation Plus subscriptions for the next two years, or if you want to gift one PlayStation Plus membership to a friend and keep the other one for yourself. If you don’t need more than one PlayStation Plus membership, Eneba has another promotion allowing you to buy one year for just $30 with code JANDEALS. Otherwise, it’s $31 without the code.

One year of PlayStation Plus allows PS4 and PS5 gamers to play games online and receive perks such as free games each month and exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store.

When testing out the deal, I found that the 2021PLUS discount code will only work if you have two PlayStation Plus one-year subscriptions in your cart. The codes are also region-locked, so you will need a US PlayStation Network account to redeem the membership.

PlayStation Plus is a paid online subscription service that comes with a ton of perks for members, including occasional discounts during PlayStation Store sales and free games that usually switch up on a monthly cadence, among other things. A PlayStation Plus subscription is compatible with both the PS4 and PS5.

Additionally, PS5 owners receive an additional incentive for having an active PlayStation Plus subscription: access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a digital library of “generation-defining” first- and third-party games that were released on the PS4, such as Bloodborne, God of War, and Ratchet and Clank.