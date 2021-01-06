Samsung made a solar-charging Eco Remote for its latest TVs

With its 2021 lineup of 4K and 8K QLED TVs, Samsung is introducing a new Eco Remote Control that the company claims will “reduce tons of plastic waste per year” and further its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

From the front, the Eco Remote Control looks like any of Samsung’s TV clickers from recent years. But flip it around and you’ll see a long panel of solar cells that can charge the internal battery. The remote is made from 31 grams of plastic, and Samsung says 28 percent of that comes “from recycled polyethylene terephthalate.”

Samsung estimates you’ll be able to use the Eco Remote Control for two years before its battery gives out and needs a full recharge. Overall, the internal rechargeable battery is designed to last for around seven years, or the average life cycle of a single TV. That’ll certainly save you from buying fistfuls of AAA batteries over the years, and the reduction in plastic waste is notable, too.

There’s a USB-C port on the bottom if you need to charge the remote faster for whatever reason.

Samsung is also continuing its eco packaging efforts in 2021. “By eliminating oil-based ink and expanding eco-friendly packaging to all Lifestyle and QLED TV models, Samsung offers a sustainable solution that can upcycle up to 200,000 tons of boxes a year and turn them into pieces of home decor.” After your TV is unpacked, you can scan a QR code on its box for instructions on how to craft it into something you might want to keep around. Samsung partnered with Dezeen for a competition that encouraged people to come up with clever ways of repurposing the cardboard boxes.

Correction: The article originally stated that the remote had a lifespan of two years, due to Samsung’s marketing materials saying that it “can be used for up to two years.” The company has clarified that in fact, the internal battery can last for up to seven years to align with the average life cycle of a TV.