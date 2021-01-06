Netflix on the Wii U and 3DS will shut down on June 30th

Nintendo is winding down support for the Netflix app on the Wii U and 3DS. The app will be shut down for existing users on June 30th, and if you’ve never downloaded it, it isn’t available anymore. You can redownload the app if you’ve downloaded it in the past, however.

“Starting Dec 31st, 2020, the Netflix app will no longer be available for new users to download from Nintendo eShop on the Wii U console or Nintendo 3DS family of systems,” Nintendo said in a statement on the listings for the Wii U and 3DS Netflix app. “During that time, it will be possible for existing users to re-download these applications. Service for existing users will continue until June 30th, 2021. Thank you to everyone who enjoyed Netflix on these platforms over the years.”

Nintendo discontinued the 3DS in September and quickly moved on from the Wii U in favor of the Nintendo Switch, so it’s not all that surprising that the company is shutting down the Netflix app on the older platforms. But Netflix still isn’t on the Switch, despite former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé saying days after the Switch’s launch in March 2017 that the company was talking with companies like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon about bringing their services to the console.

Hulu launched in November 2017, but there’s still no Netflix app.