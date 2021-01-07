Lenovo’s new Yoga all-in-one has a rotating display for better TikTok videos and Twitter scrolling

Lenovo has a new Yoga computer out, but it’s not a laptop — it’s the new Yoga AIO 7 desktop. But while it may look like a standard all-in-one desktop, like its more portable cousins, the Yoga AIO 7 does have a display trick up its sleeve: the entire screen can rotate around, transforming the 27-inch landscape monitor into a vertical form factor.

Of course, the ability to rotate a display isn’t a wholly new idea. Standalone desktop monitors have offered the feature for years, making it easier for users to display content that’s better suited to a taller panel like Twitter feeds, long documents, or TikTok videos. But it’s far rarer to see the concept on an all-in-one computer.

The idea is reminiscent of Samsung’s Sero TV from last year, a similarly rotating product that scaled up the idea to a full-sized 43-inch television in response to the popularity of vertical video formats from apps like Instagram and TikTok (which, in turn is directly due to the ubiquity of smartphones with video cameras). Lenovo seems aware of the potential for a vertical TV, promising a future software update that will effectively let the AIO 7 double as a full-fledged 4K smart TV.

As for the specs, the Yoga AIO 7 offers a choice between two 27-inch 4K panels (one regular and one that meets Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color standards); a choice between AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 5 4500H CPUs; Nvidia’s integrated RTX 2060 GPU; either 16GB or 32GB of RAM; and a mix of PCIe and HDD storage options (topping out at a 1TB SSD and a 2TB hard drive, respectively).

Of particular note is how Lenovo is taking advantage of USB-C with the Yoga AIO 7. Plug in your laptop with a USB-C cable, and you’ll be able to use the Yoga AIO 7’s hardware — including the display, speakers, mouse and keyboard, power supply, and even the integrated hard drive — directly with your laptop.

The Yoga AIO 7 is already available in China (where its called the Yoga 27), but it’ll be out in “select markets” in February starting at $1,599.