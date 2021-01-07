TikTok debuts first augmented reality filter that uses iPhone 12 Pro’s LIDAR camera

TikTok has released its first augmented reality filter that can utilize the iPhone 12 Pro’s LIDAR sensor for an enhanced confetti effect that realistically settles on people or objects in your room.

The effect itself is just a somewhat belated 2021 ball drop (which feels like it would have been a lot more useful a few days ago.) But the ball drop filter is just the start, with TikTok promising to “develop more innovative effects in 2021.” And the fact that one of the most popular video platforms in the world is jumping onboard with support for one of the marquee features on Apple’s more pricey and premium smartphones is certainly notable.

To ring in 2021 we released our first AR effect on the new iPhone 12 Pro, using LiDAR technology which allows us to create effects that interact with your environment - visually bridging the digital and physical worlds. We're excited to develop more innovative effects in 2021! pic.twitter.com/6yFD2FfHta — TikTokComms (@tiktok_comms) January 6, 2021

TikTok isn’t the only major company with eyes on Apple’s LIDAR tech. Snapchat, one of the other major players when it comes to augmented reality filters, already added support for Apple’s LIDAR sensor back in October, allowing creators to build their own enhanced AR filters for the app.