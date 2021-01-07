Lenovo’s new IdeaPad 5 Pro includes AMD Ryzen mobile processors

Lenovo has announced a new lineup of IdeaPad laptops for 2021. But American readers should note that only one of them is coming to the US: the 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro.

Lenovo says that the IdeaPad 5 Pro is one of the most powerful IdeaPad laptops the company has ever made. The device can be configured with up to an H-Series AMD Ryzen mobile processor and “next-gen” Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. You can also get up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB of SSD PCIe M.2 storage.

One thing I’m excited about: the 5 Pro is the first IdeaPad laptop to offer a 16:10 display. Coupled with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, that should provide extra space for productivity and multitasking over a 16:9 device. The display also has a 90Hz refresh rate and can reach 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo says you’ll also get a larger trackpad than those of previous IdeaPads, as well as an improved keyboard with “soft-landing switches.”

You’ll be able to buy the IdeaPad 5 Pro in May 2021, starting at $1,149.99.

In addition to the IdeaPad 5 Pro 16, Lenovo has announced the IdeaPad 5G 14 (coming to “select markets” at a not-yet-announced time), and the IdeaPad 5i Pro (available in Europe, Middle East, and Africa starting March 2021) which contains Intel processors. The 14-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro isn’t coming to North America, but it will also be available in Europe, Middle East, and Africa in March 2021.