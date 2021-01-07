Apple celebrates the Year of the Ox with limited AirPods Pro in Asia

February 12th marks the first day of Lunar New Year, with 2021 ushering in the Year of the Ox and saying farewell to the Year of the Rat. To celebrate, Apple is releasing limited edition AirPods Pro in certain Asian countries, with a case branded with a new version of the cow emoji.

Apple has also given an ox-themed makeover to its logo on some regional versions of its website:

The special edition AirPods Pro sell for the same price as the regular AirPods Pro, which is just as well considering you can order those with any text or emoji you want engraved on the case for free. They’re 1,999 yuan ($310) in mainland China, for example, and they’re also for sale in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Apple is limiting orders to two per customer, and the AirPods Pro will only be available at retail Apple Stores as well as Apple’s local websites in each region. The Year of the Ox only comes around once every 12 years, though, so if you do buy these you may end up wanting to swap them out for a tiger-themed model in a year’s time — assuming Apple decides to release one.