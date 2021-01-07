Acer unveils its AMD-powered Chromebook Spin 514

CES is just days away, but plenty of laptop companies are already unveiling their 2021 lineups. One of Acer’s first new releases is the Chromebook Spin 514, powered by AMD’s Ryzen 3000 mobile processors.

You can spec the Spin 514 up to 16GB of DDR4 DRAM and 256GB of storage. Acer claims you’ll get up to 10 hours of battery life. The 14-inch FHD touch display has a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio, and all models have two USB-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a microSD card reader. Some configurations include an HDMI port as well.

It’s not the lightest Chromebook around, at 3.42 pounds (1.55 kg) and 0.68 inches (17.35 mm) thick. But Acer says it delivers “military-grade durability” and can withstand up to 132 pounds of downward force.

There’s also a business version, the Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514, which runs the enterprise version of Chrome OS. These models can come with up to 16GB of DDR4 DRAM and 256GB of storage.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 will be available in North America in February, starting at $479.99. The Enterprise Spin 514 is coming in March, and starts at $749.99.