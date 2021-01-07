Shopify takes down Trump’s campaign store

Shopify has taken down e-commerce sites from the Trump Organization and Trump campaign in response to Wednesday’s violence at the US Capitol building, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Both TrumpStore.com and the Trump campaign’s Shop.DonaldJTrump.com, which sold Make America Great Again hats and other merchandise, were both offline Thursday morning. Shopify didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment from The Verge, but a spokesperson told the WSJ that the company’s trust and safety team had determined the president had violated company policy against promoting or supporting violence in his Wednesday comments.

“Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence,” the company said in a statement. Actions by the president “violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence. As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump.”

Shopify is the latest platform to block or remove the president after he incited a mob attack on the US Congress. Following the attack, Trump continued to tweet false claims about the November presidential election and told the rioters who attacked the Capitol building to “go home,” while also calling them “special people.” Twitter implemented a 12-hour ban late Wednesday, and on Thursday, Facebook expanded what was originally a 24-hour ban into a two-week suspension that could become permanent.

Ottawa-based Shopify, which helps merchants set up e-commerce operations, saw huge growth during the coronavirus pandemic. On Black Friday, it had more than $5 billion in aggregate sales.

