Twitch is having a partial outage

Twitch is experiencing a partial outage as of Thursday afternoon. “We are investigating an issue causing various features on Twitch not to load,” the company said in a statement on Twitter. “Stay tuned!”

Downdetector shows that user reports began to rise at 3:35PM ET. I was able to navigate to the site’s homepage, but the carousel of featured streams didn’t load. In one instance, when I clicked into a stream, it briefly loaded before the site showed an error message.

The Twitch status page says that the company has “identified an issue causing Twitch to fail to load in some cases.” While the status page only notes “degraded performance” for the web, I was also seeing errors while navigating the iOS app.