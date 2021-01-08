I hope to someday sit in Kohler’s new voice-activated smart bath

Kohler has revealed a new smart bath that lets you use an app, or your voice, to fill up the water. That by itself seems pretty handy to me, but depending on which model you buy, you can elevate your bathing experience by changing the color of lights around the tub or even adding some fog.

You’ll also be able to establish preset routines to turn on features in a certain order so you can set your bath exactly the way you want it. For example, you can have the tub fill itself up to a specified level and a certain temperature, and once that’s done, add some fog or turn on some aromatherapy, all with a voice command to Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

Take look at the Stillness Bath for yourself in this footage provided by Kohler. I gotta say, it seems like a really relaxing tub.

If you want this luxurious bath experience in your own home, though, it won’t come cheap. Just to control the temperature and depth of the water, you’re looking at a model with an estimated price of $8,698. If you want the “Experience Tower” that lets you activate fog and aromatherapy, that’ll cost around $10,998. Both of those models will be available in July. The version that also has floor grates for overflow and the lights has an estimated price of $15,998, and it will be available in October.

While the Stillness Bath seems neat, I have to say that it isn’t quite as awe-inspiring as Kohler’s Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet, which has surround sound speakers, ambient lighting, and Alexa voice controls. It earned The Verge’s “Most CES” award for CES 2019. However, it appears you still can’t buy the toilet just yet — though you can sign up to be notified when it’s available on Kohler’s website.