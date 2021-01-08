madDEN 21 noW hAs a sponGeBOB SquARePaNTS fiEld

Madden now has a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed field so you can live out your dreams of playing football in a virtual Bikini Bottom. The SpongeBob Reef-Top, which will only be available in Madden’s arcade-style The Yard mode, will offer challenges that you can complete to unlock Nickelodeon-themed content as well as gear inspired by the famous yellow sponge himself.

In “the coming weeks,” you’ll also be able to unlock gear themed after Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, and Squidward Tentacles. (TIL that Squidward’s canon last name is Tentacles.)

Check out the field and some of the gear in this video from Madden’s Twitter account. I think the themed uniforms look really cool! I would love it if they were used in a real NFL game.

I wouldn’t be doing my duty as a SpongeBob and football fan if I didn’t link to the famous “Sweet Victory” halftime show in this post. So here you go:

The SpongeBob / Madden collaboration arrives ahead of the NFL playoff game airing on Nickelodeon on Sunday. The Chicago Bears will play the New Orleans Saints at 4:40PM ET.