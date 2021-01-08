Successor to HMD’s Nokia 6.2 leaks with side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Renders of what’s believed to be the Nokia 6.3 or 6.4 have leaked online, giving us our best look yet at HMD Global’s upcoming affordable handset. The renders come to us via Steve Hemmerstoffer over on Voice. New for this model is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, which replaces the rear-mounted sensor on 2019’s Nokia 6.2.

Beyond this, there’s not a lot separating the Nokia 6.3 / 6.4 from the 6.2, which currently retails for $249 on Amazon. It’s still got a screen with a small teardrop-shaped notch, a headphone jack, and a circular camera array on its rear. However, Hemmerstoffer reports that the screen could be bigger at 6.45 inches rather than 6.3 inches, and it has four cameras on its rear, up from three last time. GSMArena notes the fourth sensor is likely to be for macro shots.

There isn’t any indication of how much the phone is likely to cost as part of this latest leak, but GSMArena reports that it was previously rumored to be priced at €249 (around $306). Hemmerstoffer notes that we should see an announcement before April.