Looks like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro and SmartTags are a lock for January 14th

Samsung is widely expected to announce its Galaxy S21 lineup of phones at its upcoming January 14th event, and now it looks like we can safely assume that Samsung will launch its next true wireless headphones and its Tile competitor at the event as well. A leaked marketing render of a promotion offering either the unannounced Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy SmartTag alongside a preorder of the Galaxy S21 Ultra was shared by leaker Evan Blass on Friday.

A lot of information about both the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy SmartTags have hit the web recently, so it’s not a big surprise that we can expect to see them announced on January 14th. Details about the Galaxy Buds Pro have been leaking for weeks, and a YouTuber even posted a hands-on with the true wireless headphones on January 3rd. We’ve also seen photos of the SmartTag tracker, which is rumored to be a Tile-like tracker that uses Bluetooth to connect with nearby devices, thanks to filings spotted on Taiwan’s telecom regulator’s website.

The Galaxy Buds Pro may be a preorder gift that’s exclusive to the (presumably more expensive) Galaxy S21 Ultra, though. If you opt to preorder the Galaxy S21 or S21 Plus, you’ll be able to get a free pair of Samsung’s bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live instead, according to Twitter user @TheGalox_.

In most countries, Samsung will also have the same pre-order gifts:



Galaxy Buds Live & Smart Tags when you pre-order the S21 or S21+



Galaxy Buds Pro & Smart Tags when you pre-order the Galaxy S21 Ultra pic.twitter.com/vnbucTbmPQ — Anthony (@TheGalox_) January 8, 2021

We’re just under a week away from Samsung’s January 14th event, and The Verge will be covering everything from the big day.