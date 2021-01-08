Among Us was 2020’s most downloaded mobile game

In 2020, more mobile users downloaded Among Us than any other game worldwide. Data released by Apptopia ranks the year’s breakout hit at 41 million downloads in the US and 264 million downloads worldwide — beating out games such as PUBG Mobile and Roblox, which both remain in the top 10 highest-grossing games of the year.

Despite being released in 2018, Among Us didn’t find popular footing until the last year. The online multiplayer deduction game, in which spaceship crew members work together to complete tasks and root out imposters before they’re murdered, became a hit on Twitch late into quarantine. In November, almost half a billion people played the game, which is available on mobile, the Nintendo Switch, and PC. A release is also planned for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

As for the team that made Among Us, InnerSloth is an independent developer with only four employees. The game has become so popular that the developer actually canned a sequel in order to keep working on the original.