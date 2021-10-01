Humble Bundle has raised $200 million for charity thanks to generous gamers

If you play video games on the PC then there’s a good chance at some point in your life you’ve purchased something from Humble Bundle: a digital storefront that regularly announces time-limited, pay-what-you-want game bundles, each of which sets aside a slice of the proceeds for charity. This week, the company announced that it’s now raised more than $200 million for good causes around the world — so: well done, gamers.

The Humble Bundle concept first appeared in 2010, pioneered by indie game studio Wolfire Games, but was soon spun off into its own entity, with a dedicated store and publishing subsidiary, Humble Games. Now the company offers bundles for books, comics, and software, as well as a monthly subscription service, Humble Choice. The firm recently raised more than $1.17 million for relief initiatives for COVID-19 through its Humble Heal bundle.

“Today, we’re excited to announce that since that very first bundle in 2010, tens of millions of you have now helped raise a total of $200 million through your Humble purchases, resulting in unparalleled support from the global gaming community for important social causes,” wrote the company in a blog post.