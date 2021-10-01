Samsung seems to have pulled ads from its stock apps, as promised

A major annoyance of using a Samsung phone is finally getting fixed, as the company seems to have finally pulled ads from some of its stock apps. One Verge staffer reports that they aren’t seeing ads in the Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Health apps, though they said they had to force quit and reopen the Health app to remove the ad banner. 9to5Google says that it’s seeing that ads have been removed as well.

The move is expected — the company had promised in August that it would remove ads from apps including Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme “later this year” — but it’s good to see that Samsung is following through.

When asked for comment, Samsung didn’t confirm that the removals were effective now, pointing to the same statement about the changes it gave to The Verge in August. However, TizenHelp reports that a Samsung employee confirmed the changes to Samsung Health in a forum post.