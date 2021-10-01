Discord is ending its Stage Discovery tool but says Stage Channels are doing well

Discord said Friday it’s going to sunset its Stage Discovery tool on October 4th, less than six months after it launched.

Rolled out in June, Stage Discovery was designed to help users find its social audio rooms called Stage Channels. It used machine learning to curate a list of channels a user might be interested in joining. Stage Channels have been a hit, Discord says, but it’s been keeping an eye on Stage Discovery to evaluate whether it’s meeting its goal of helping people find community.

“In listening to our communities and admins directly, we’ve learned that we still have work to do in regards to server onboarding and moderation,” Discord said in a release announcing the decision. “We’re going to take some time to rethink the Discovery aspect of Stages and how we can better build a place that best connects people to the communities most relevant to them.”

Discord says it will continue to invest in Stage Channels, adding several new features, including the ability to schedule events, extra screening capability, and improvements to its moderation tools “to help moderators on Discord keep things orderly and foster healthy engagement within their communities.”

More than a million Discord communities have run a Stage as of October 1st, the company added, using it to host ask-me-anything discussions, open-mic competitions, art conferences, and “discussions over what sorts of foods pineapple should be on” (editor note: definitely not pizza).