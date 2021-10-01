Vergecast: Amazon’s fall hardware event, Google’s Search On event, and Code Conference 2021

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week: lots of events and showcases! Nilay, Dieter, and Verge managing editor Alex Cranz start the show with coverage of all the devices announced at Amazon’s fall hardware event. Say hello to Astro — Alexa on wheels — along with a video chat gadget for kids, an Echo Show to hang on your wall, new wearable devices, and a whole lot more.

Google also held an event this week focusing on its core search functions with products like Google Maps, Google Lens, and of course, shopping and e-commerce. The crew discusses the important announcements.

There are more events covered in this week’s Vergecast! Verge senior reporter Alex Heath joins the show to discuss what happened at Code Conference this year — with interviews with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and many others.

