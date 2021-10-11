Google TV is adding personalized profiles and watchlists soon

Google TV is making finding something to watch in a multiuser household a whole lot less chaotic by adding custom profiles, watchlists, and personalized Google Assistant help.

Previously, Google TV supported the ability to sign into multiple Google Accounts to be able to use services with more than one account. But content suggestions, the watchlist feature, and Google Assistant functionality were all based on the activity of the primary account holder. With personalized profiles, every user’s recommendations, watchlist, and Google Assistant responses will be tailored to their own interests and activity.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge that profiles will start rolling out next month on Chromecast with Google TV as well as Google TVs from TCL and Sony. To streamline the experience, Google said that any downloaded apps and credentials can be used across different profiles. The company previously introduced kids' profiles on Google TV earlier this year.

After profiles arrive next month, Google will separately introduce “glanceable cards” on ambient mode. When that support arrives, an idle TV can display personalized information like weather, news, and sports stats, among other tailored-to-you information. This screen will also display shortcuts for things like podcasts, music, and photos.

Separately, the mobile remote app for Google TV that launched on Android last month will soon be available in the Google Home app on Android and iOS, the company told The Verge.

Profiles, an updated ambient mode, and expanded support for the virtual Google TV remote — for those times when the couch eats your streaming wand — follows news this week that Google TV added support for Philo in its live TV tab. Previously limited to YouTube TV ($65 per month) and Sling TV ($35 per month), Philo is now Google TV’s most affordable live TV option and starts at $25 per month.