Apple releases iOS 15.0.2 with some Find My fixes

Apple released iOS 15.0.2 on Monday, and it has some important bug fixes, including a couple specific to Find My. For the iPad and iPhone, it also fixes a security flaw that Apple says may already be under attack, so update ASAP. Credited to an anonymous researcher, CVE-2021-30883 could allow an attacker to exploit the IOMobileFrameBuffer to “execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges,” and take over your device.

On my iPhone 12 Mini, the update clocks in at 531.1MB.

Here are the patch notes from Apple:

This update includes bug fixes for your iPhone: Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

iPadOS 15.0.2 is also out. Here’s what’s included in that, according to 9to5Mac:

Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPad mini (6th generation)

Apple released iOS 15 on September 20th, and already updated it once to iOS 15.0.1 to fix an issue where people couldn’t use their Apple Watch to unlock their iPhone 13 while wearing a mask. Apple is also testing iOS 15.1 in beta, which currently includes features like SharePlay, support for adding a COVID-19 vaccination card to Apple Wallet, and new iPhone 13 Pro camera features.

Apple posted watchOS 8.0.1 on Monday, too. According to Apple, here’s what’s fixed: