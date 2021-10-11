Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen to speak to its Oversight Board

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Monday that she will speak to the platform’s independent Oversight Board at its invitation.

“I have accepted the invitation to brief the Facebook Oversight Board about what I learned while working there,” Haugen tweeted. “Facebook has lied to the board repeatedly, and I am looking forward to sharing the truth with them.”

Haugen, a former product manager in Facebook’s civic integrity group, leaked a large cache of internal Facebook documents to the Wall Street Journal showing problems within the organization. She appeared on 60 Minutes two days before she testified before Congress that Facebook “repeatedly” misled the public about “what its own research reveals about the safety of children and the efficacy of its artificial intelligence systems as a role in spreading divisive and extreme messages.”

In a statement posted to its website Monday, the Oversight Board said in recent weeks “new information about Facebook’s approach to content moderation has come to light” as a result of Haugen’s actions. The board seeks to “discuss Ms. Haugen’s experiences and gather information that can help push for greater transparency and accountability from Facebook through our case decisions and recommendations.”

The board said it was looking into whether Facebook “has been fully forthcoming.” The board did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment on any specific information it hoped to discuss with Haugen.

Facebook’s Oversight Board began hearing appeals of content moderation decisions on Facebook and Instagram in December 2020. The board is composed of independent members from around the world, who make what are meant to be final and binding decisions on what content the social media platforms should allow or remove. The board decided in May, for example, that Facebook’s ban on former President Trump could remain in effect.

Facebook declined to comment on Monday.

